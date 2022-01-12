NEW BERLIN
Lucille Rose Fosholdt (nee Vetter)
Feb. 16, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2021
Lucille Rose Fosholdt (nee Vetter), age 88, passed away on December 26, 2021, at Linden Grove-New Berlin. She was born February 16, 1933, to Rudolph Vetter and Teresa (nee Junemann) Schwantes in Stratford.
She attended school at Stratford County grade school, Immanuel Lutheran Parochial grade school, and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1952. Lucy married Harold W. Fosholdt of Marshfield on June 6, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Marshfield. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1987.
She worked for General Electric Medical Systems of New Berlin until her retirement in 1997. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, taking a lot of photos and helping others. She also loved spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Penny) Fosholdt of Palmyra, Sandra (Mark) Barber of Fond du Lac, and Sheila Fosholdt (Kevin) of Milwaukee. She is further survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Bryanne Fosholdt.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. celebration of life service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will be at Brooklawn Memorial Gardens in Marshfield at a later date.
Memorials in Lucille’s name are appreciated to Marshfield Clinic Cancer Care, 1000 N. Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449, in memory of her father, Rudolph Vetter, and a special friend Chuck Drexler.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.