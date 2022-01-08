WAUKESHA
Manfred Wuerslin
Aug. 27, 1923 — Dec. 16, 2021
Manfred Wuerslin, known by his family and friends as Moni, passed quietly from life early in the morning on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at age 98. He was born in Java, Indonesia, on August 27, 1923, his father being a German electrical engineer working in Indonesia.
In 1925, the family moved to Germany and remained there until moving to the United States in 1929. While living in New York City during 1933, Moni’s mother passed away and as a result of economic issues due to the Depression. The younger children were sent to live in an orphanage.
At the beginning of World War II, Moni joined the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division ski troops. He served in the European Theater and fought in the Italian mountains where he received a Purple Heart medal for injuries sustained.
After recuperating, Moni enrolled at the University of New Hampshire where he completed his undergraduate degree before attending the University of Wisconsin for graduate school studying English Literature. While at the University of Wisconsin, Moni met his future wife Gerry and they were married in Madison in June of 1955.
In 1958, Moni and Gerry moved to Waukesha where Moni would begin over 30 years of service and dedication to Carroll College as a professor in the English Department.
Moni and Gerry had two sons, Ted (Andrea) and their children Amy, Arthur and Anna, and great grandchildren Ari and Addison; and Erich (Katie) with their children Emma and Grant.
A private family gathering has been arranged.
Memorials in Moni’s name could be offered to Milwaukee Public Television or to Carroll University.