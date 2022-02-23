MILWAUKEE
Marianne Deal
March 19, 1951 - Feb. 19, 2022
Marianne Deal, 70, of Milwaukee, passed away February 19, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Marianne was born on March 19, 1951, at 12:10 p.m. in Milwaukee, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 21 1/2 inches, and would grow into the amazing woman we all know and love. During her early years she lived to take care of others, babysitting her siblings and caring for those in need, even at a young age. She enjoyed cooking, especially with her mother. She loved animals and enjoyed riding horses. She met her husband, Earl, in Milwaukee. He enlisted in the service and she found out she was pregnant with their first child. She loved to travel with her husband while he was in the service and got to visit many different places. Every time she returned home to Wisconsin she had another baby, continuing to grow her beautiful family. Marianne loved God. She was at her church for 30 years, but was a steward for the Lord for most of her life. She loved to crochet prayer blankets to give out at the hospital, going to the ladies' retreats, just anything and everything she could do to share her love for the Lord. She was a mother to anyone who needed one, a shoulder to lean on, the person you knew would always be there for you.
She was our mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, sister, prayer warrior and dear friend. Her passion was to be in God's presence, taking care of her loved ones and spending time with her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed seeing them as often as she could. She would color, bake, watch cartoons, sit at the park, make sure they were fed, and she always had treats for them. She loved to bake cookies for the holidays and enjoyed watching all her family fight over who would take her cookies home. Everyone would bring their own containers to take cookies home in them. She loved her dog Bentley and would try to take him everywhere with her. When she would take him for walks, we would tease her because Bentley would sit in the wheelchair while she pushed it. She loved God with all her heart! She was always faithful to her church, she would pray and read her Bible daily. She loved organizing fellowship for the ladies at her church, helping those in need, first with the food pantry at church and then on her own to make sure those who needed things had them. She was larger than life, just a force to be reckoned with.
She was always thankful for what she had. We remember growing up even when it didn’t look like we had food she would make an amazing meal. Somehow she always made something out of nothing. She was definitely favored by God! She could find a sale wherever she went and loved to buy presents for everyone. Growing up we always had a big Christmas together. She always had the biggest smile watching us open our presents. She was the Mom that would go camping, take us to the park, take us swimming and play in the snow. To say she will be missed would be an understatement, our hearts will be forever broken, a major piece of us missing. Knowing she is in God's presence brings us comfort though our hearts will never again be whole, and will await the day we see her again.
Marianne was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Deal; mother, Florence Loether; father, Albert Hood; sister Ora Ensley; brother Leroy Hood; grandchildren Spencer and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren Gavin, Milani, Isabella and Nathaniel.
Marianne is survived by sisters Rosie Pawlak and Arlene Pavlekovich; children Earl Deal, David Deal, William Deal (Rachel) and Daniel Deal (Becky); daughters Susan Gallagher (Bill) and Dawn Deal; honorary kids Heather Sodemann and Melody Schilling; and so many others she loved dearly.
She is further survived by her grandchildren Cierra Deal, Jordan Deal, Darren Awonohopay, Justin Awonohopay, David Deal Jr., Michael Deal, Marc Pincus, Tiffany Saldivar, Cayla Lamoore, Casey Lamoore, William Deal Jr., Necole Polidori (Paul), Hannah Gallagher, Faith Gallagher, Patrick Gallagher, Anthony Rhode, Zack Rhode, Kellie Medina (Nick), Jason Oliva, Daniel Deal Jr., Eliana Deal and Kaden Deal; and great-grandchildren Clayah Robinson, Ava Robinson, Addison Robinson, Ashlynn Robinson, Major Robinson, Jonathan Ruiz, Darren Awonohopay Jr., Brooklynn Awonohopay, Ariel Awonohopay, Gage Awonohopay, Michael Deal Jr., Aaliyah Deal, Julian Maddox, Layla Maddox, Lili Maddox, Heydon Cisneros, Greyson Cisneros, Leo Lanphear, Josiah Lanphear, Adalina Lanphear, Zaden Polidori, Ethan Polidori, Logan Polidori, Grace Polidori, Josiah Polidori, Arthur Rhode, Nolan Medina and Storm Medina.
A funeral service will be held at True Life Church, 1615 S. Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072, on February 25. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the service to follow. Her beloved Pastor Hook will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, 19011 W. Main St., Lannon, WI 53046. Following the burial will be a fellowship at RiverGlen Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189, from 4 p.m .to 7 p.m.
Please share condolences and stories for this amazing woman at Ceasarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home. www.waukeshafuneralhome.com.