PEWAUKEE
Marilyn Louise Watson
Dec. 15, 1925 — Jan. 5, 2022
Marilyn Louise Watson, age 96, of Pewaukee, passed away on January 5, 2022, at her home in Kirkland Crossing, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse Rayman D. Watson. Marilyn was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on December 15, 1925, the daughter of Noel and Lenore Richards and grew up in Roanoke, Ind.. She always fondly recalled her Roanoke origins. Marilyn is survived by her sons Dr. William Watson (Linda) of Eugene, Ore., and Dr. Stephen Watson (Marcia) of Niles, Mich. She was the proud grandmother of Ryann Watson Stites (Tom) and Katrina Kilgren (Ryan), both of Eugene, Ore., and Brandon Watson of Madison; and step-grandchildren Jessica Mitchell (Mike) and Joshua Trudeau (Sara) of Hamlin and Clayville, N.Y. Marilyn was also great-grandmother to Penn and Watson Stites, Westley and Nora Kilgren, Madelyn, Sullivan and Quinn Watson, Hailee and Ella Mitchell and Caden, Joshua and Garret Trudeau.
Marilyn was a 1945 graduate of DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind., and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. In 1966, she returned to college and graduated from Carroll College with an education major. She was an acclaimed educator and teacher over a 33-year career in the Kettle Moraine school system. Marilyn was a community activist and volunteer throughout her life. She served on various committees for the Pewaukee school system, Pewaukee Public Library, Pewaukee Interfaith Lay Council, Positively Pewaukee, Waukesha County Historical Society, Pewaukee Area Historical Society and the Pewaukee Food Pantry. For 60 years she was a devout member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
Amemorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be made to the Pewaukee Food Pantry or St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
