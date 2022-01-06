Marion A. Lodde
Dec. 15, 1921 - Dec. 27, 2021
In loving memory of Toni Lodde: Shortly after reaching her 100th birthday, Toni passed away with her son, Phil Baird, by her side on December 27, 2021.
Toni was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Baird, and her late husband, Irving Lodde, as well as her loving parents, Joseph and Helen Kastner, and her two brothers, James and Thomas.
Toni was known as a strong and resourceful woman working with her family on their dairy farm in North Lake for almost 40 years. A true spitfire in nature, Toni was very proud that she was able to drive on her own until the age of 90 and lived in her family home until the age of 99. In fact, until her driver’s license was taken away, much to her chagrin, Toni would drive all of the other “little old ladies” to church on Sundays. She loved playing cards with the North Lake Senior Citizens Club and attending her church home, St. Teresa of Calcutta.
Toni maintained kindness and toughness in equal measure. As a cancer survivor during her 70s, Toni remained ever devoted to the service of others. An avid knitter/crocheter, she made countless booties, hats and mittens for local charities along with blankets for her loved ones. She remained active in her later years with gardening and always enjoyed trips to California, Texas and Florida to see family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her love for her family, her dry wit, and her great appreciation of cards, letters, and photographs sent to her by her family and friends.
Toni is survived by her caring children, Phil Baird (Carol), Larry Baird (Kathy) and Alyse Schultz (Milan), and leaves behind a loving legacy through her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 15, at St. Teresa of Calcutta, W314-N7462 Highway 83, North Lake, from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Interment will follow at The Gardens of Stone Bank Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to St. Teresa of Calcutta Church at https://www.stteresaofcalcutta.org/giving-from-the-heart.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.