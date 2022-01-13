Marion J. McClure
Sept. 25, 1966 - Dec. 29, 2021
Born September 25, 1966, Mikki was the loving daughter of Karl and Josephine Mueller.
She is survived by her children Nicole (Kyle) McAtee and Claude (Jacki) Rollefson, and grandchildren Collin McAtee and Segar, Markham and Fern Rollefson.
Mikki was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Karl Jr. and Martin Mueller.
Mikki was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc and Okauchee Lake. She attended St. Matthews Lutheran School in Oconomowoc and Oconomowoc High School. She loved the Lake Country area and its history. She served the community on the Nashotah and Okauchee volunteer fire department as a first responder for many years. Mikki loved traveling and escaping the cold winters of the north in the Fort Meyers, Fla., area. She spent many joyful hours combing the beaches of Fort Meyers and Sanibel Island looking for beautiful shells. Above all, she loved nothing more than spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren, and her loving furry friend Ozzie.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 21, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.