Mary Hellenthal
Feb. 4, 1925 - May 17, 2022
Mary Hellenthal passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born on February 4, 1925, to parents Jacob and Anna Hoffmann. Mary married the love of her life Frank on August 31, 1946. She was a part of the Waukesha Old Timers group and a devoted member at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. In her free time, she loved to travel.
Mary is going to be deeply missed by her children, Jack (Charlene) and Frank (Debbie); grandchildren Corinne (Brian) Koerner, Christine (Brian) Henneberry, Cathleen (John) Hockers, Julie, Stubblefield, Lori Amundson, Michelle (Julius) Carter and Matthew Hellenthal; great-grandchildren Carlee, Kyle, Brandon, Jayden, Kalleigh Justyce, Allison, Abby, Owen, Riley and Sami; and a host of friends, family and relatives.
She was preceded in death by parents and her husband, Frank.
The visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, with a burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mount Calvary Church are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.