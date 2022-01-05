WAUKESHA
Mary L. Curler (nee Price)
Dec. 1, 1926 - Jan. 2, 2022
Mary L. Curler (nee Price) passed away January 2, 2022, at the age of 95. A lifelong resident of Waukesha, Mary was born on December 1, 1926, to parents Nellie Mae (Murphy) and John Price.
Mary graduated from Waukesha High School and went on to earn her degree from the Business Institute of Milwaukee.
On September 12, 1953, Mary was united in marriage to Bedford (Bud) Curler and together they had five children. Mary is survived by sons William Curler (Chris Katrichis), Thomas (Lynda) Curler, James (Amy) Curler and daughter Carol (Joe) Sexton. Grandchildren Amanda Harrer (great-grandson Lincoln), Eric Harrer and Caden Curler. Step-grandchildren Alex, Christopher (Katie) (step-great-granddaughters Ava and Quinn) and Arianna Katrichis, Ciara (Nick) Anderson, and Amanda Sexton.
Mary is also survived by her dear sister, Marge. She will be missed by many much-loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; 2-year-old son John; seven brothers; and two sisters.
A private family service is planned, with final resting place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary’s honor to your favorite charity.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.