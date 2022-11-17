NORTH AURORA, IL
Matthew Lewis Bastien
Dec. 15, 1970 - Oct. 27, 2022
Matthew Lewis Bastien passed away at his home October 27, 2022, in North Aurora, Illinois.
Matt was born December 15, 1970, in Oconomowoc, to Joseph and Barbara (Wallace) Bastien. He spent his early years in and around Oconomowoc earning Eagle Scout, graduating from Oconomowoc High School and then attending Marquette University in Milwaukee. Matt returned home with his gentle manner, sharp wit and prized antique convertible to Oconomowoc to care for his mother while mastering his impressive culinary skills at a local catering firm.
In 2015, Matt met the love of his life, Jamie Wesbrock, and moved to North Aurora, Ill., where he worked in management for a national grocery chain. They made a beautiful life together that included their passion for travel. Matt loved cooking for family and friends, it brought him much enjoyment to share and bring delight to others. Some of his other favorite hobbies included Star Trek, Star Wars, Elvis, classic cars, and a special love of mini vans and station wagons. Matt had a huge heart with everyone and a charming old soul presence. He was one of a kind who was clever, loved to laugh and joke around and make others laugh and bring them joy. He is loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bastien.
He is survived by his best friend and long time partner, Jamie Wesbrock. Also surviving are his mother, Barbara Bastien of Loxahatchee, Fla., and siblings Joseph (Pamela) Bastien of Mequon, Jerome (Mary) Bastien of Wauconda, Ill., Marc (Kathleen) Bastien of Sandown, N.H., Michael (Laura) Bastien of Scottsdale, Ariz., John (Ana) Bastien of Loxahatchee, Fla., and Mary (Andrew) Flack of Loxahatchee, Fla. Matthew is also survived by his aunts Patricia Hennecke of Slinger and Dinah Wallace of Sullivan, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial and celebration of Matt’s life will be scheduled at a future date.