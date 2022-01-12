WALES
Michael A. Biondo
Michael A. Biondo of Wales, age 79, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Loving husband of Mary for 52 years; devoted father of Patrick (Nicole), Kevin (Lisa), Ryan and Megan; brother to Chuck; and grandpa to 13.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Additional visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors to follow at Salem Cemetery, Wales.
See the Church and Chapel website, www.churchandchapel.com, for the full notice.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659.