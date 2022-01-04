LUSBY, Md.
Michael R. Becker
April 4, 1982 - Dec. 30, 2021
Michael R. Becker of Lusby, Maryland, formerly of Waukesha, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 39. He was born on April 4, 1982, in Waukesha, the son of Michael D. and Wendy J. (nee Stauss) Becker.
He was a 2000 graduate of Waukesha North High School, where he was a member of the Waukesha North Outdoor Adventure Club and a founding member of the Pete Rempe Memorial Garden. Michael was an avid Brewers fan and attended as many games as he could.
He will be sadly missed by his son, Logan Becker of West Allis; mother, Wendy Becker of Waukesha; sisters Melissa (Greg) Schulz and Santana Becker, both of Waukesha; and nieces and nephew Zorica Firkus, Zeus Firkus and Barbara Schulz. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Robert and Barbara Stauss.
Visitation will take place on Monday, January 10, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, at 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine.
Memorials in Michael’s name are appreciated to Friends of Retzer Nature Center, S14-W28167 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
