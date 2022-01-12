Michelle Jean Smith
April 19, 1966 - Jan. 5, 2022
Michelle Jean Smith passed away on January 5, 2022, at the age of 55. She was born April 19, 1966, to Ervin Dale and Gloria Jean “Jimmy” (nee Graser) Smith in Waukesha.
She was a Waukesha South High School graduate. She then attended Suomi College for two years and earned her associate degree in human services. She was grateful for the many friends she made there. She furthered her education at Carthage College and earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her heart for people and strong determination led to a very full and rewarding career working as a psych tech first for Willow Glen, then Charter Hospital and finally Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She continued her career as a mental health counselor, then as an economic support specialist for Waukesha County. Finally, she worked for Molina Health Care as an Iris consultant. No matter where she worked, or who she worked with, she was the “go to” employee. She was a devoted mother and friend to all; always thinking of others before herself. Her brother Curt is quoted saying, “she was the strongest person he ever met. Through all adversity, she remained strong and was a true leader.” She was a member of Bridge Church, where she made great relationships and grew her already strong faith. Her love and passion for others was apparent throughout her entire life.
She will be immensely missed by her children Kayla A. (Lawrence) Glymph and Chandler J. Smith. She was the beloved sister of Lynne (Robert) Brandt, Ervin Loren Smith Sr., and Curt Dale Smith, and her special nieces and nephews Tracie (Brian) Zimmer, Ervin Loren Smith Jr., Colleen (Michael) Reinelt, Bradley (Beth) Brandt and eight great-nieces and nephews also survive her. She is further survived by her dear cats Bella, Riggs, Reggie and Jaxson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Gloria “Jimmy” Smith, and her dear cat Gizmo.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at Bridge Church, 1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Due to the current health crisis, the family requests you properly wear a mask and social distance while attending the visitation and service. A livestream will be available if you wish to attend virtually. Please see the funeral home website for the link to the livestream.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.