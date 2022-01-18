PLYMOUTH
Myrtle ‘Eunice’ (Fordham) Redman
Aug. 18, 1921 - Jan. 15, 2022
Myrtle “Eunice” (Fordham) Redman, age 100, formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth.
Eunice was born in a sod house on August 18, 1921, to Roy and Grace (McRitchie) Fordham in Rosetown, Saskatchewan.
In her early childhood, she and her family relocated to Waukesha. After graduating from Waukesha High School, Eunice worked in the area. During that time, she was writing back and forth with a soldier in the Army Air Corps who would later become her husband and the father of her two children - Bill Redman. Eunice and Bill were united in marriage on June 22, 1946. Together they raised Dan and Gail in the Waukesha area.
While her children were growing up, Eunice took care of the home and their needs. When her children went to high school, she worked at AT&T as an information operator and retired after 25 years at age 65. After her retirement, she did a lot of traveling across the U.S. and the world.
Eunice was very active in her children’s activities in and out of school including Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA, Room Mothers, and with anything else they needed. She belonged to the Waukesha Homemakers Group. She was a phenomenal baker and cook and loved to decorate cakes. Dancing was a very important part of Eunice and Bill’s social life; they went dancing every Saturday night with three other couples for many years.
Eunice will be dearly missed by her two children, Dan (Kim) Redman of Howards Grove and Gail Averill of Kewaskum; three grandchildren, Brad Peterson, Ryan (Jen) Peterson, and Katie (Laura) Dieter; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Peterson, Jacob Peterson, and Mae Dieter; sister, Phyllis Arlene Rasmussen of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Redman, who passed away on January 1, 2003; brothers, Eugene (Shirley) (Betty) Fordham, Jim Fordham and Lloyd Fordham; sisters, Inez Florene (Larry) Lang, Hazel Minnie (George) Schmitt, Miriam Beatrice (Bob) Kelsey and Norma Onalee (Eddie) Lang; and parents, Roy and Grace Fordham.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Eunice’s family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hearts, especially her primary caregivers - Tina and Linda.
Zimmer-Westview Funeral Home is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for Eunice’s family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com.