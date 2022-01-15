Paul M. Brickham
Paul M. Brickham was welcomed into heaven on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021, at the age of 68 years. Loving husband of 37 years to Laurie (nee Klawes) Brickham; cherished dad of Lauren (Peter) Bowman; proud papa to Griffin, Sawyer and Cora. He is also survived by his mother, Rosemary Brickham, and siblings Deborah (Rick Smith) Brickham and Peter (Tina) Brickham. Paul will be forever missed by other family and many friends.
Paul was a man of faith, integrity, dry humor and few words. He regularly showed his faith by caring for his elderly parents, helping friends and quietly standing for what was right. He regularly entertained those around him with his dry humor and singing old songs appropriate for specific moment.
We will be remembering and honoring Paul at Brooklife Church, Mukwonago, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.