Richard D. Peterson
May 14, 1926 - Dec. 21, 2021
Richard Peterson passed away peacefully at the young age of 95 1/2 years. Dick was born in Eau Claire to Fred and Mamie Peterson.
At 17 years old, he joined the Navy during World War II. Dick graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in business. He met and married Helen Teela (nee Smith) in 1952. Together, they raised Earl, Eddie, Bill, Kaye and David (PD).
He had a life-long, successful career in the insurance business. At home, he loved carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, gardening or any project that needed to be done, especially for his appreciative family. The crown jewel of his DIY passion was building the much-beloved “Compound” with his son PD. With four boys in tow, there were many hours spent hunting and fishing throughout Wisconsin. Dick loved playing golf. His favorite past time activity was watching sports, including the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.
Dick “RP” is survived by his brother, Marvin Peterson; daughter, Kaye Daggett (Denny); son, David “PD” Peterson; stepson Earl Teela (RaNae); step-daughter-in-law Dyanne Teela; step-daughter, Stacy Hickey; grandchildren, Rick Daggett (Elizabeth Daly), Rob Daggett, Melissa Schwind (Aaron) and Kate Daggett; step-grandchildren Carter, Heather, Cathy and Chris; great-grandchildren Jack and Nora; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son Bill; daughter-in-law Laura; stepson Eddie; sister-in-law Arlyce; niece Cyndi; and granddaughter Shannon. Dick was predeceased by many other relatives and friends.
Dick’s family would like to thank Carol for her love and devoted care of our dad these past 10 years. Carol is forever in our family.
Dick received compassionate care in his final days at Aurora-Summit Hospital and Aurora-Zilber Hospice; his family appreciated the kind, dedicated staff at both locations.
Services will be held June 18 at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc at 11 a.m. with military honors. Please meet at the cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.