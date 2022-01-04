WAUKESHA
Richard (Rick) Dale Anderson
Richard (Rick) Dale Anderson of Waukesha died on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at age 75.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Suzanne Mary Anderson (nee Johnson,) also of Waukesha.
He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten (Rae) Rose; grandson Jacob, 21; granddaughter Sarah, 19; sister Darlene Toll; niece Michelle (Douglas) Vogt; and niece Marie (Jason) Dominguez. He will also be dearly missed by many other family and friends.
Richard was born in Chicago in 1946, the son of Ethel and Clarence Anderson. Their family moved frequently in his early years, as Clarence was a career Navy chief, but they eventually settled in Milwaukee. Rick enlisted in the Navy in 1964. He served on both the USS Simon Bolivar and the USS George Washington Carver submarines as an electronics technician. He was honorably discharged in 1968 at the rank of E5, 2nd Class.
Rick married his wife Suzanne on April 24, 1971 and they welcomed daughter Kirsten in 1973. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in Education, specializing in History and Math. He was a devoted middle-school and high school Math teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools for over 30 years, spending the majority of his career at South Division High School in Milwaukee. He taught hundreds of Milwaukee youth, and forged many long-term friendships.
Richard enjoyed reading, especially naval novels, golf, fishing, playing cards, going out to eat with friends and family, and watercolor painting. His strongest loves were teaching and spending time with his grandchildren. Rick frequently provided tutoring services to both youth and adults in need, well into his retirement years, including tutoring both grandchildren in math. He loved spoiling his grandchildren, and spent a lot of time leading them in adventures, taking them fishing, or simply staying home and playing games.
Rick remained close with his grandkids into their young adult years. He was proud to accept the responsibility of being Jacob’s confirmation sponsor. He was especially proud of both his grandchildren reaching the rank of Eagle in Scouts, BSA (Boy Scouts of America.) As a Navy veteran, he was especially proud of Jacob for reaching the rank of Quartermaster in Sea Scouts.
Despite several serious health challenges starting at age 60, Rick demonstrated perseverance. He recognized all the blessings in his life despite these challenges, and seized the opportunity to renew his relationship with our Lord. He could be found volunteering with both the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Food Pantry through St. Mary Parish in Waukesha. A life-long learner, he enjoyed studying scripture.
Rick wished to recognize his devoted wife, Suzanne, for all she did for him during their 49-year marriage, and especially during his many health crises. She was tireless in her efforts to manage his care and wellness. He attributed the many opportunities he had to continue to live his best life, love the Lord with his service, and spend joyful time with family and friends to the care Suzanne provided. He missed her terribly since her passing in October 2020, and we celebrate their reunion in heaven.
Those who wish to donate a memorial in Richard’s honor may do so to St. Mary Parish, Waukesha, or to The St. Vincent De Paul Society Ministry at St. Mary Parish.
Visitation for Rick will take place on Friday, January 7, from 1 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Full military honors will follow the Mass.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.