Richard ‘Rick’ Howard
June 26, 1967 - Dec. 23, 2021
On Thursday, December 23, 2021, Richard “Rick” Lawrence Howard died peacefully at home of natural causes. Rick was born June 26, 1967, to Lawrence and Nancy Howard (nee Kresanek).
Rick is a 1985 Waukesha South High School graduate and earned a degree in electrical engineering from WCTC. Rick treasured his extended family and friends and enjoyed many good times with his loved ones. He was a sports enthusiast Ñ a Packer, Badger, Bucks and especially a Brewers fan. Rick was an avid fisherman, hunter and skier. Rick loved to travel and was an exceptional cook. All of us that loved him will agree that at age 54, it was far too short. With a lifetime of memories, Rick will be forever missed by so many.
Rick is survived by his parents; brothers Daniel Howard of Waukesha and Douglas Howard (Raquel) of Sparta; and sisters Christine Howard (Dan Cobus) of Pewaukee and Sandra Wright (Mike) of Mondovi. Rick is also survived by his aunts, and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Ricco.
Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Michael “Mike” Howard.
A celebration of Rick's life will be held on January 8 from 1 p.m. until the start of services at 3 p.m. at River Glen Church, W229-N1400 Westwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Food Pantry of Waukesha County are appreciated.
Rest in peace Rick, we love you.
