MUSKEGO
Richard W. Plutschack
May 28, 1935 - Jan. 8. 2022
Richard W. Plutschack of Muskego, age 86, passed away January 8, 2022.
Loving husband of Joanne (nee Bauman) for 69 years. Beloved father of Kathryn (Gordon) Mayer, Susan (Dan) Navarrete, Brian (Sharon) Plutschack, and the late Mark (Diana) Plutschack. Blessed with 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial gathering at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66-W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego, on Friday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service at 1 p.m.
Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, WI 53130, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.