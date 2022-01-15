WAUTOMA
Robert ‘Bob’ H. Lemke
Nov. 18, 1929 — Dec. 21, 2021
Robert “Bob” H. Lemke, 92, of Wautoma and formerly of Minocqua, was called home to heaven on December 21, 2021.
Robert was born on November 18, 1929, to Clarence and Helen Lemke in Waukesha. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1948 and also served in the U.S. Army in 1951. It was in Waukesha where he met his loving wife, Willean “Billie” Jorgensen, and they had four daughters together. Bob and Billie moved to Minocqua and were co-owners of Cross Trails Motel and Restaurant from 1978-1994.
Bob was a proud U.S. veteran, and loved to share his Navy and Army photos and service memorabilia with his family and friends. His interests and talents were vast and varied. Bob loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and woodworking. You could often find him and Billie working in the workshop on one of their many projects.
Despite being told to take it easy and relax, he never slowed down and this is what helped keep him young for his 92 years.
Bob was predeceased in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Lemke; his wife, Willean Lemke; siblings Carol Pontel, Clarence “Chick” Lemke, Gloria “Cathy” Mlejnek, Patrick Lemke.
He is survived by siblings Janet, Charlotte, Darlene, Geraldine, Sharon, Winifred and Chris; his daughters, Sandra (David) Lambert, Jill (Jerry) Petersen, Karen (Greg) Beck and Amy (John) Habeck; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service is pending.