Rosemary M. Brickham
April 10, 1931 - June 27, 2022
Our loving mother, Rosemary M. Brickham, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at Avalon Square in Waukesha at the age of 91. She was born on April 10, 1931, in Oshkosh, to John and Elizabeth (nee Gronowski) Nowicki.
On May 9, 1953, she married Harold “Skip” Brickham Jr. and together they raised three children, Paul, Deborah and Peter in Hartland.
Rosemary worked for AT&T for many years as a telephone operator. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, shopping, traveling and spending time with family. She lived a full life and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son Paul; her parents; and several siblings. She is survived by her children Deborah and Peter; daughter-in-law, Laurie Brickham; grandchildren Lauren, David and Scott; as well as four great-grandchildren, Griffin, Sawyer, Cora and Reed. She is further survived by her sister, Josephine Jeske.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Final rest will be at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.