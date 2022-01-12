WAUKESHA
Ryan Hohm
Ryan Hohm, 36, of Waukesha, passed away on January 5, 2022.
Beloved husband of Nicole Hohm (nee Nowers); devoted father of two daughters; and loving son of Gottfried (Tracy) Hohm and Shirley (nee Hughes) Hohm.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Monday, January 17, from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, on Tuesday, January 18, at 10 a.m. (meet at main entrance).
In lieu of flowers, a Hohm Family Memorial Fund has been established at Waukesha State Bank. Donations may be made at any location.
