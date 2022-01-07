OCONOMOWOC
Sandra D. Hogan
Jan. 15, 1945 - Jan. 5, 2022
Sandra DeMuth Hogan, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and lifelong teacher, died peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in her hometown of Oconomowoc on January 5, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born January 15, 1945, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of William DeMuth and Margaret (nee Randolph). She married Geoffrey Hogan on October 16, 1965.
Sandra taught 31 years at Park Lawn Elementary School in Oconomowoc, her childhood school. She spent 29 years teaching second grade. Her license plate said GRADE2. Sandra’s educational objective was to instill the love of learning within her students so that they could become responsible citizens. Sandra was also assistant principal from 1981-2003.
Sandra was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ for 62 years. She was past president of American Association of University Women, past treasurer of Oconomowoc Area Retired Educators Association, and served on the Board of Oconomowoc Scholarship Fund and Education Ministry of First Congregational UCC.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Geoffrey; children, Mimi (David) Pfitzinger of Hartland, James (Kathie) Hogan of Oconomowoc, Aimee (Corey) Schneidewent of Nashotah; seven grandchildren, Susan (Henry) Vosters, Jill Pfitzinger, Jacob, Jennifer, and Stephanie Hogan, William and Michelle Schneidewent; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Parker Vosters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret DeMuth, and her brothers, William John Jr. and Robert R. DeMuth.
Sandra leaves a community of family and friends who adored her. She reveled in family celebrations and made a lifelong impact on generations of students. Sandra graduated from Carroll College and later received her master’s degree from UW-Whitewater. Her commitment to family, friends and community was always evident in her staunch support and advice in the vast array of pursuits of all those family and friends. Her undying enthusiasm as an Oconomowoc High School graduate and reunion organizer was only matched by her love for the pets she adopted and kept, and the voice of Elvis over the radio. For everyone that knew her, no gathering of any sort was complete without Sandra.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Oconomowoc. Flowers are welcomed. Memorials to the family are also appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.