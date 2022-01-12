DELAFIELD
Sharon S. Slater (nee Wallace)
Aug. 26, 1946 - Jan. 8, 2022
Sharon S. Slater (nee Wallace) of Delafield passed to eternal life peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 75.
She began her life on her family’s farm near Ada, Minnesota, on August 26, 1946, daughter to Donald and Ethel Wallace.
Sharon was 13 years old when she met the love of her life, Charles, while ice skating on the Fox River in Waukesha. They married in 1966 and spent 55 years building a memorable life for their family of four beloved girls and beloved grandchildren.
Sharon graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1964 and started her business career at Montgomery Wards in Waukesha, where she became the youngest store manager in the company’s history. She managed stores for Montgomery Wards in Norman, Oklahoma, and Milwaukee. Sharon also owned and operated Expressions Gift Store and Donuts Plus in Waukesha thru 2006.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harold, Lowell (Bob) and Frank (Frankie); and sister Barbara Huebner.
Sharon will be sadly missed by Charles and her four daughters, Michelle Slater of New Berlin, Lisa (Antonio) Vega of Waukesha, Christine (Dennis) Richards of Hartland and Laurie Slater of Delafield; her grandchildren, Stefan, Conner, Braden, Nathan, Hailee, Riley and Alex; and step-grandchildren, Megan, Lauren and Jack. Sharon is also survived by her sisters-in-law Barbara, Judy and Lee Wallace, as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a service to follow at 12 p.m.
The family will be holding a summer gathering for a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.