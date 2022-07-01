WAUKESHA
Shirley A. Roder
July 26, 1935 - June 29, 2022
On June 29, 2022, Shirley A. Roder, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three passed away at home at the age of 86. Shirley was born on July 26, 1935, in Waukesha, to William and Clara Buchs.
She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1954. Shirley worked through high school at Ridge Motors in Waukesha followed by Waukesha Savings and Loan. She finished her career as a bookkeeper for John A. Roder Corporation. Shirley met John Roder while in high school and they were married June 1, 1957, and recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Shirley’s greatest passion was her grandchildren but all of her pets were a close second, notably her cats. She enjoyed going out to breakfast, especially for the pull tabs. Shirley also enjoyed playing cards.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara Buchs; sisters Dorothy and Ione; and brothers, Edward, Harold, Byron, Kenneth and Robert.
She is survived by her husband John, children, Lisa (Steve) Neaman, Michael (Francey) Roder, and Yvonne Roder; her grandchildren, Ashley (Jake) Nielsen, Rebecca (Brian) Neaman, Amanda (Adam) Kelty, Michael Roder Jr., Megan (Josh) Roder, John Roder, Lee Roder and Brandon Roder; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by other family and friends.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Caring Senior Services and Brighton Hospice who helped keep Shirley at home as she wished.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 5, from 10:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 5, from 10:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.