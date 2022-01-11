Steven Richard Schilz
May 19, 1948 - Jan. 6 2022
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and sisters Toni and Rebecca.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley; brothers Thomas (Karen) and John (Audrey); and sisters Linda Goller and Donna (Tom) Landowski. Steve is also survived by his three loving children, Adam, Amy and Arica Schilz, plus many cousins and friends.
Steve was a Vietnam veteran, hunter, fisherman, insurance executive and accomplished guitar player. He wrote his own music and recorded his own CD.
Steve suffered many years with Parkinson’s disease but stayed strong to the end for his children and family.
He will be dearly missed.
A private family service will be held with final resting place at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.