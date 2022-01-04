Thomas M. Hobert
Aug. 13, 1942 - Dec. 22, 2021
Thomas M. Hobert, 79, passed away December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his family in Hartland.
Tom loved to meet people and was known to talk to just about anybody and be quick to offer them lunch, advice (whether requested or not), directions and assistance. He married his kind and loving wife of 44 years, Joy (Froemming), on January 15, 1977.
He loved to swim and was captain of the Whitefish Bay High School swim team. As a young adult, he flew small airplanes as a hobby and went on spontaneous solo road trips. Tom worked in the trust department of several banks and was passionate about investing - which he loved to talk about.
When they were young, his five children would dance around the room while Tom played lively old songs on the piano - one flowing into the next - all by ear. He often reminisced with pride about his days acting in musical theater with such roles as the Rabbi in Fiddler on the Roof and Professor Lunde in Brigadoon. In conversations with people, he was known to spontaneously re-enact those characters as well as countless other playful voices. He demonstrated and inspired a love for the performing arts in his children and grandchildren.
Tom introduced and coached his children in various sports - especially tennis and baseball. He loved going to their games and cheering them on. He also took great pride and care in his grandchildren's activities and interests.
For several decades Tom frequented Mackinac Island with his family where he would go walking, eat fudge, teach the kids to skip stones, watch the waves roll in and enjoy the beauty of the Straits of Mackinac while onboard the ferry rides. In Tom’s retirement he loved to eat Indian food, go hiking, study history and astronomy, practice Spanish with anyone he met, and he also enjoyed doing some substitute teaching. Throughout his life Tom was generous to both his family and anyone else he discovered could use a little extra help.
His Catholic faith was very important to him and he endeavored to pass on that faith to his children and grandchildren. In recent days Tom spoke of his hopes to be in heaven in a rocking chair on the porch of a simple cabin by a stream (rather than a mansion).
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard, Florence and Francis Hobert; his brothers Leonard “Tag” Hobert and Bob Feldt; and his aunt Helen Riley.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; children Kathleen Hobert, Felicia Hobert, Steven Hobert (Lindsay Potter), Colleen (Bill) Pedersen, and Rose Frohna; 10 grandchildren; his brother Bill (Karen) Feldt; and his sisters-in-law Mary Hobert and Barb Feldt.
A visitation will be on Friday, January 7, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A Latin Requiem High Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church at 524 W. Mitchell St. in Milwaukee beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8. Burial will be at Hartland Cemetery. All are welcome to join us for a dinner reception at St. Jerome Parish Church at 995 S. Silver Lake St. in Oconomowoc starting at about 2:30.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a memorial fund to be used either for Masses to be said for Tom or to the charity Cross Catholic Outreach.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.