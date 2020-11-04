EAGLE
Audrey Louise Prah (nee Martin)
Audrey Louise Prah, 89, was called home to heaven on November 2, 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband, William F. Prah. Loving mother of Michael, Marty (Cindy, nee Bradley), and Joel (Corene, nee Kramer) Prah. Cherished grandma of William, Adrien, Emily, Carmen and Tessa. Further survived by friends from St. John's Lutheran Church in North Prairie and Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Meeting at Wisconsin Memorial Park (in the green area of the parking lot), 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Friday, November 6, at 12:45 p.m. for a committal service. Services can be viewed live at 1 p.m. on the Hartson Funeral Home Facebook page. The service will also be uploaded and viewed later on the funeral home website,
www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information call 414-425-9797 or visit the funeral home website to view online obituary or leave condolences.