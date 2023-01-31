EAGLE
Carol Mae Hilburn
Jan. 13, 1942 — Jan. 27, 2023
Carol Mae Hilburn of Eagle entered into eternal life on January 27, 2023.
Carol was born in Marshfield on January 13, 1942, to Carl and Ella (Hanneman) Dehn. Carol was baptized on February 1, 1942. Carol was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Carol married her husband, Henry, on December 24, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. They went on to live a wonderful life together full of family, love and laughter.
Carol was rich in her relationships. She always took the time to welcome everyone into her home and life. Taking the time to create special relationships with everyone, she always found her house full during special occasions and holidays.
Carol had many hobbies including playing guitar and singing country music, working on crafts and attending craft fairs, cooking, baking, embroidery, camping, and bowling. She loved all of the pets she had throughout the years. She loved her bird feeders, and watching all of the birds that visited her, especially the cardinals.
Carol is survived by her husband of 47 years, Henry Hilburn; four children, Kimberly (Brian) Dillaber, Todd (Karen) Thuis, Angela (Nicholas) Vetta and Terry Lee (Shelley) Hilburn; her grandchildren Dustin (Mallory), Brianna (Trevor), Tucker Vance, Jacob and Alyssa; her great-grandchildren Bodey, Ella, Oliver, Gideon and Octavius; her siblings Charles (Linda) Dehn, Sarah (Mark) Buffington and Randy (Julie) Dehn; plus her very cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Chuck; her sister-in-law Carol; and her nephew Fred.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the church.
The family would like to thank AngelsGrace Hospice, Dr. Pequet, Trinity Lutheran Church, and all of Carol’s friends, family, and neighbors who loved, cherished and assisted her throughout the years.
A funeral service for Carol will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Wednesday, February 1. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. with the service at 12 p.m. Entombment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery following the services.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory, or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.