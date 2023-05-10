LA CROSSE
Charles (Chuck) Daniel Andrew Roamer
April 1, 1963 - May 1, 2023
Charles (Chuck) Daniel Andrew Roamer 60, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed May 1, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born April 1, 1963, to Emmanuel (Chuck) Roamer and Mary Lou (Hammett) Roamer.
He graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in accounting. He then married Cinnamon Elena Koula on December 27, 1989.
Chuck was a baptized Jehovah’s Witness. He had a deep love for Jehovah and a real affinity for the beautiful creative works of God.
Chuck loved being outside, he enjoyed sunrises, sunsets, sports and hiking Ñ anything physical. He was naturally talented at anything he chose to do. Chuck had a wonderful talent for diffusing a tense situation with humor. He could be goofy in a way that made a person laugh even if they didn't want to. He was an avid reader and loved to learn, putting all of his energies into a project. He loved playing cards (cribbage and sheepshead). He came from a large family and loved being around them.
Chuck is survived by his parents, Emmanuel and Mary Lou Roamer; his five siblings, Joe (Patty) Roamer, Marty Roamer, Steve Roamer, Eric (Michelle) Roamer and Emily Roamer; his former wife Cinnamon Koula; their three kids, Jarrod (Hailee) Roamer, Sam Roamer and Nathan Roamer; and three grandchildren, Calvin Roamer, Oliver Roamer and Andreya Roamer.