WAUKESHA
Charles Robert Franzke
‘Dancing Chuck’
Dec. 22, 1922 - March 29, 2023
Charles Robert Franzke passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. The World War II veteran, “Dancing Chuck,” was 100 years old.
Chuck was born at home in West Allis on December 22, 1922. In high school, his family moved to East Troy, where he met the love of his life, Beverly June Sawyer. He graduated from East Troy High School in 1940. He was a high school athlete and played on the football, baseball and basketball teams. He continued to enjoy playing and watching sports throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. After high school and at the start of World War II, Chuck enlisted in the Navy and became a torpedo bomber pilot. He landed his TBM Avenger on an escort carrier (USS Saginaw Bay) in the Pacific Ocean. During the war, he sent an engagement ring home to his parents to give to his high school sweetheart, Beverly, because he could not be home that Christmas. Chuck and his wife, Bev, recently celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary in February, and he never forgot to tell Bev every day how much he loved her but also how much he liked her, too. His favorite song was their wedding song, Always, and he frequently requested piano players to play that song for them.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles Otto Franzke, and his mother, Maude Schiffman Franzke.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, who is 99 years young; his daughter, Debra Lee (Blake) Fritz of Stoughton; and his son, Craig Charles (Marcia) Franzke of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Erik Charles (Monique) Fritz, Kirsten Anne Fritz (Luke) Adsit, Baron Charles Franzke and Maren Starr Franzke. In addition, he is survived by six great-grandchildren, Leif, Willow and Piper Adsit; Charlotte (named after her great-grandfather), Eden and Rowan Fritz.
While his “Dancing Chuck” viral dance videos, shared by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, were popular before the pandemic, Chuck became a global sensation in April of 2020 when he danced on his front porch to Justin Timberlake’s song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” The video generated hope and optimism during the lockdowns. This dance video was viewed millions of times and shared in social media posts worldwide, including by Timberlake himself. It was featured on TV shows such as “Ellen,” “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and the video introduction to the 2020 NFL Draft. Up until the time of his death, he continued to receive fan mail. Shannon Bream from FOX News even sent him a personalized video last week.
Chuck and Bev did a lot of fundraising for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight later in life, and to date, more than 8,000 veterans have made the trip to Washington, D.C., thanks to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight and its supporters. It was his wish that every veteran have the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight.
It was Chuck’s longtime goal to live to see his 100th birthday. To help him celebrate that special day, his wonderful neighbors of many years, along with his Honor Flight friends and the Waukesha Police Department, surprised him by gathering in his front yard and singing Happy Birthday outside of his house on a very frigid evening. He enjoyed all of the wonderful cards and gifts that made his centenarian birthday even more memorable.
Throughout his life, Chuck put his family first. He was a devoted husband and father. He could often be seen playing catch in the front yard with his two children after dinner, and for many years, he would create an amazing snow saucer slide in the backyard that attracted all of the neighborhood children. He worked as an industrial salesman for many years. He loved to travel with his family, and later in life, Chuck and Bev organized Navy Air Corps reunions all over the country. He also went tubing on Browns Lake at the age of 88. Chuck tried to stay positive, count his blessings, and live his life by the five words on the back of his Honor Flight jacket, “Every day is a bonus!”
Chuck’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his terrific doctors, devoted caregivers, and exceptional group of close friends who made the last few months of his life some of the best. He considered himself fortunate to have had each one of them involved in his life. A special thank you goes out to his grandson, Baron, who moved in with his grandparents in July to be his grandfather’s full-time caregiver. Because of Baron, Chuck was able to stay in his home up until two days before his passing. Thank you to AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc for sending Chuck on his final flight with such dignity and peace.
A private military burial will be held for Chuck at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Chuck and his fellow veterans by donating to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/).