Christopher Matthew Fritz
Oct. 5, 1969 - July 28, 2021
Proud father and good friend Christopher Matthew Fritz entered into eternal life on July 28, 2021, following a tragic accident. He has joined his mother, Marlene, who passed in 2014, and his older sister Linda, who passed in 1983.
Born in Peoria, Illinois, in 1969, Chris was the fourth child of George and Marlene Fritz. Many referred to him as “Fritz,” a nickname he shared with his father and brother Mike. He lived in Wisconsin most of his life, most recently in Menomonee Falls, and was always proud of his home and German heritage. Chris was a patriot and appreciated the freedoms we enjoy in the United States of America.
He worked in a number of advertising and printing positions during his career, and drove commercial vehicles throughout the Midwest. “You know those NuTone bathroom fans? We did the marketing.” Chris had a passion for The Beatles, Monopoly, fine cigars, beer paraphernalia, and camping in the great outdoors with his friends and sons. He hated Facebook and pop-up ads.
Above all, he was most proud of his two sons, Adam and Jacob, instilling in them strong moral compasses with which to navigate the world. Under his guidance they became Eagle Scouts and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. And his boys will always remember Philmont.
“And when the night is cloudy / There is still a light that shines on me / Shine until tomorrow / Let it Be” - Lennon-McCartney
Surviving family members include his father, George; brothers Mike and Mark; sons Adam (Baylee) and Jacob; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service starting at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, October 2, will be held in his honor at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, where he will be interred next to his sister and mother. The celebrant will be Mr. Jim Schulte of Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Boy Scouts of America in Chris’s memory (scouting.org).