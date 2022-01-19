WEST ALLIS
Daniel ‘Demo’ R. Domagalski
Aug. 4, 1951 - Jan. 17, 2022
Daniel “Demo” R. Domagalski, age 70, of West Allis, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Dan was born on August 4, 1951, to Anthony and Ruth (Reck) Domagalski in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1969. After graduation, Dan enlisted in the US Navy and later worked as a welder for Allis Chalmers and for Cooper Industries (Eaton) - Pewaukee.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, hunt, and re-enact mountain man rendezvous.
Dan is survived by his sisters, Bev Speidel of Fond du Lac, WI, Nancy (Larry) Salamun of Scottsdale, AZ, and Janet Domagalski of Englewood, FL; long-term special friend, Mary Progar and family of Sheboygan, WI; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held a later date.
Dan’s family would like to thank the Zablocki VA Medical Center for their wonderful care and support. The family would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their comfort and care in Dan’s final days.
Zimmer-Westview Funeral Home is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for Dan’s family, please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com.