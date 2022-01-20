Donna Lee Davis
Oct. 21, 1942 - Jan. 17, 2022
Donna Lee Davis (Altheimer), age 79, peacefully passed away January 17, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.
Donna is survived by her husband, Arthur Davis; children Theresa Shandrowski, Carrie Goodman (Nathan), Jennifer Santos (Robert) and Erin Kasten (Michael); brother Bengy Altheimer (Maxine); sister Nonye Weiland (Roger); and cherished grandchildren Ben Karcher, Cierra Deal, Conner, Megan and Morgan Goodman, Mya and Nolan Kasten and Austen and Aiden Santos. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Clayah, Addison, Ashlynn, Ava and Major.
Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bengy and Grace Altheimer, and her son David Shandrowski.
Donna was born in Milwaukee to Bengy and Grace Altheimer on October 21, 1942. She graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1960. After high school Donna went into the Navy and served from June 6, 1960, to June 6, 1962. She married Theodore Shandrowski and together they had two children, Theresa and David. Donna moved back home to Pewaukee in the mid ‘60s and worked at Briggs and Straton.
Donna was married to her husband, Arthur Davis, of 52 years on January 31, 1970. Early in her marriage she worked at River Hills Nursing Home. Together they had three children, Carrie, Jennifer and Erin. Donna was a devoted mother. Her family was her everything. She served as a crossing guard for the Pewaukee School District from 1988 to 2005. She held this job near and dear to her heart. She loved all of her walkers from elementary through high schoolers and went out of her way to make each of them feel special. The kids loved her weekly questions and she always eagerly awaited their responses.
Donna enjoyed gardening and watching her birds, but most of all camping at Boulder Lake Campground in the National Nicolet Forest. Boulder Lake was her “heaven.” She spent summers as a camp host, meeting families that were so touched by her that they would come to visit her year after year. She made many lifelong friendships. At the campground she was known as Loonie, a name she inherited as a result of her fondness for the loons that shared her love for Boulder Lake.
Christmas and birthdays were very important to Donna, a tradition that has been carried on with her children and their families. She turned into Billy the Brownie at Christmas time, counting down the big day with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. The family will greet visitors from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12 p.m. Private interment. If desired, memorials may be given to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and the Pewaukee Public Library Foundation.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.