MENASHA
Ellen Jean Gardafee
June 25, 1942 — March 16, 2023
Ellen Jean Gardafee, 80, went home to the Lord on March 16, 2023. She was born June 25, 1942, in Oconto Falls, the daughter of Harvey Paul Gardafee and Gladys Lillian (Muenster) Gardafee. Ellen spent her childhood in the village of Embarrass, Wisconsin. She graduated from nearby Clintonville High School in June 1960 and went on to attend Central State College, Stevens Point WI (later named UW-Stevens Point), where she graduated with honors in June 1964 earning her BS degree in clinical laboratory science: medical technology. She received her official certification by passing the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) Board of Certification National Certification Exam, after which she could use the initials MLS behind her name, signifying she could perform high quality lab tests. Ellen served her externship in medical technology at Waukesha Memorial Hospital where she was offered permanent employment. She spent her entire working career there, eventually earning the title assistant chief of staff — lab. She lived in Waukesha with her dear friend, Mary Frieburger, until retirement, when they moved to Menasha, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Ellen was a kind, gentle, giving person who was always willing to help anyone. She enjoyed camping with Mary and many trips to the family cottage on lake Saint John. She loved her Quiddler Club and associating with her friends. She was an avid gardener, belonging to a local garden club and spent countless hours tending her beautiful flowers and vegetables. She was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to classical music. She belonged to Job’s Daughters in her teens and The American Medical Technologists Professional Organization during her working years. Ellen was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, with her most recent affiliation being the First United Methodist Church in Appleton.
Ellen is survived by two brothers, William Gardafee, Embarrass, and David Gardafee, Redmond, Wash.; two sisters, Joan (Arthur) Baker, Superior, and Susan (Robert) Meier, Milton; nieces and nephews Kathy (Dan) Kramer, Sioux Falls S.D., Mary (Dennis) Van Oss, Chilton, William Meier, Milton, John (Amanda) Baker, Duluth, Minn., and Paul and Max Gardafee, Redmond, Wash.; and great-nieces and -nephews Toby Jarvais, Ben and Melanie Van Oss, Isaac and Emily Baker and Ethan Meier. She is also survived by her beloved pups, Lily and Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, Larry and James Gardafee; her nephew Christopher Meier; and her dearest friend Mary Frieburger.
A memorial service for Ellen will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, 606 N. Oneida St., Appleton. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of services. She will be laid to rest with family in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Theda Clark Hospital, Peabody Manor, Oak Park place and the ministry of the First United Methodist Church for the loving care and support that they've shown Ellen and our family during this very difficult time. A special heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers of Cherry Meadows Hospice, whose dedicated and loving care provided Ellen with so much comfort and support during her final days. Our family would also like to expressly thank Mary Van Oss for being at Ellen's side, giving her constant love and support, assuring she was well cared for and stepping way beyond imagination with her dedication to family as we would have been lost without her there.
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, (920) 733-7383, is serving the family. Visit online at www.btnfuneral.com.