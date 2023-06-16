Frank J. Zindars
Feb. 22, 1950 - May 15, 2023
Frank passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a long three-year battle with cancer.
Frank served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Through the years Frank worked at RTE, Husco, Whaley Tool, and Interstate Electric before he retired from Hein Electric in 2015.
Frank had a love for old cars and trucks and history. If you knew Frank you knew how much he loved the show “The Curse of Oak Island.”
Frank is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Hart); his sons Charlie (Meggan), Bill (Dana), Pete (Cheri) and Frank Jr.; his brothers, Rick (Pam), Mike (Pam), Tom (Maureen) and Ted (Lisa); sister Dorthy Ann(Roy); sister-in-law Diane (Ron) Nicholson; and brother-in-law Scott Hart. Frank also had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bonnie and the boys would like to express special thanks to his brother Tom Zindars, Bob Williams of S&S Automotive and Frank Tillish for putting his 1957 Chevy pick-up together in record time. We would also like to say thank you to our neighbors who have helped with things for the past three years so we could stay in our home, we will forever be grateful for that. And to all the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for treating Frank with such kindness.
Visitation will be on June 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.