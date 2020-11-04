WAUKESHA
Gary E. Hanson
Gary, “parts guru” of Waukesha, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with memorial services to follow at at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Waukesha or the Waukesha Food Pantry appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, or leave condolences.