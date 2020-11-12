WAUKESHA
Geraldine D. Rankin (nee Falk)
Feb. 5, 1931 — Nov. 6, 2020
Geraldine D. Rankin (nee Falk) of Waukesha passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020, at Heritage Elm Grove at the age of 89. She was born in West Milwaukee on February 5, 1931, the daughter of Edward and Veronica (nee Isferding) Falk.
On June 28, 1952, she married John Allen Rankin in Milwaukee; he preceded her in death on July 18, 2015. Geraldine was a member of St. Mary and St. John Neumann Catholic churches in Waukesha where she was active in St. Mary’s Christian Mothers and taught Christian Formation. She delighted in celebrating the holidays with her family, especially Christmas where she provided many wonderful meals. She loved to travel, enjoyed family vacations and was happiest when her family was all together. Geraldine had a great sense of humor and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Penney (Jim) Schulz, John (Linda) Rankin, Sharon (Steve) Cook and Jim (Jennifer) Rankin. She was the dear grandmother of Jason (Rachel) Schulz, Chrissy (Carlos) Rutherford, Amy (Keegan) Mager, Michael Rankin, Joe Cook, David Cook, Kaili Cook, Nathan Rankin and Margaret Rose Rankin and great-grandmother of Lilah and Ryan Schulz, Emerson and Joelle Mager, and Audrianna and Colton Rutherford. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Alvin Falk.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Heritage Elm Grove and Legacy Hospice for their comfort and care.
Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Franklin. If desired, memorials in Geraldine’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 (www.alz.org/wi).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.