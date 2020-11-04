WAUKESHA
Gloria R. Miller
Feb. 5, 1927 — Nov. 1, 2020
Gloria R. Miller, a lifetime resident of Waukesha, died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 93 surrounded by the love of her family at her home at Avalon Square. Gloria Rachel Nagler was born in Green Bay on February 5, 1927, the daughter of the Rev. Theodore and Emma (nee Fuerstineau) Nagler.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by brother Oscar (Lorraine), Jerome (Arlene), James (Gloria) and Paul (Ramona), as well as sisters Ruth and Ruby.
On October 17, 1953, Gloria married Ronald A. Miller, who preceded her in death in 2008. Gloria will be dearly missed by her daughter, Deborah (Michael) Przybylka of Peoria, Arizona, and her son, Craig (Jodi) Miller of Waukesha. She is further survived and lovingly missed by her granddaughter, Terra Miller of Waukesha, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Gloria was a loyal employee at the Godfrey Company, where she worked as a secretary for many years before retiring after a rewarding career. Gloria was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Waukesha, later attending church at Avalon Square. Throughout her life, Gloria enjoyed traveling, reading and jigsaw puzzles, but mostly spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Bob Schellinger and his nurse Caitlin, as well as the staffs at Avalon Square and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. A private family service is being held with inurnment at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
