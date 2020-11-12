WAUKESHA
Helen J. Karpinski
Oct. 18, 1933 — Nov. 8, 2020
Helen J. Karpinski, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in Iron River, Mich., on October 18, 1933, the daughter of George and Helen (nee Ketola) Rucinski.
Helen was a 1951 graduate of Riverside High School. On October 27, 1951, she married George Karpinski Sr.; he preceded her in death on September 14, 2004. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Encore Breast Cancer Support Group, Unit 8 of the American Legion Auxiliary and the D& M Old Timers Club. Helen worked for Dickten & Masch in Nashotah from 1964 until her retirement in 1999.
She was a strong, hardworking woman who faced many challenges in her life and always found a way to push through and see the positive. Some of her favorite quotes were “don’t worry about it” and “not my problem.”
She touched so many people with her kindness, her smile and her “Grandma Hugs.”
Her family was her biggest source of pride, and she was always available to help them in any way she could. She also was very close to her siblings and they shared many “five sisters” experiences together. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards, especially Blitz. She loved to travel and was able to cross off many items on her “bucket list” including a trip to Hawaii (and an earthquake) in 2006. She was an amazing “comfort food” cook – famous for her roast beef and gravy and enjoyed baking – especially making a variety of Christmas cookies every year. She loved to dance and would usually be the first one on the dance floor for a polka. In addition, she enjoyed embroidery and lovingly created countless “days of the week” dish towels, which she would give as a gift to new brides in the family.
Helen is loved and will be forever missed by her children, Karen Heber of Union Grove, Ala., George Karpinski Jr. of Waukesha, Michael Karpinski of Waukesha, James (Julie) Karpinski of Gresham, Ore., and Mary (Randy) Carlson of Waukesha; and her grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Hagood, Chris (Cheree) Heber, Jay Lawrence, Kevin (Sarena) Lawrence, Matt (Alicia) Karpinski, Jason Karpinski, Jeff Karpinski, Laura Karpinski, Mackenzie Karpinski, Justin (Jenny) Carlson, Andy Karpinski, Jacki (Shane) Wagner, Lisa (Matt) Clausing, Luke Karpinski, Dylan (Lexi) Karpinski, Clarissa (Jeremy) Chumfung and Adria (Jose) Cortez. Further survived by 25 great-grandchildren (with several more on the way). Also survived by her sisters Carole Rucinski of Crystal Falls, Mich., Agnes (Edward) Knapp of Germantown and Georgia Keller of Iron River, Mich., along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband George, she was preceded in death by her sons Joseph Karpinski and Gerald Karpinski and sister Ellyn Westcott.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Matt at Waukesha Memorial ER department and Laura R. at ProHealth Home Care.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, on Saturday, November 28, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Private entombment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen’s name are appreciated to the family to be distributed to her favorite charities.
Due to capacity restrictions, the service will be limited to family only. The service will be available on the funeral home website, following the service.
In addition, face masks or coverings are required, and CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect and safety for the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.