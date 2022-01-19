WHITEWATER
Jacqueline Zaricor
Nov. 29, 1926 - Jan. 9, 2022
On January 9, 2022, Jacqueline Zaricor, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, happily danced into the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Jackie grew up and attended school in Lake Mills. She graduated from Saint Luke’s nursing school in Racine as a nurse cadet. She never got the chance to serve in WWll, but was ready and willing. While going to nursing school she met the love of her life, Guy Zaricor. They married on January 25, 1949.
Jackie was a nurse for many years at Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc and Kiwanis Manor in East Troy.
For many years they were involved in the Jefferson Geological Society. Both enjoying many vacations with her sister Belva to the Upper Pennisula of Michigan and Minnesota to hunt for the elusive Lake Superior agate.
She also was a member of Kettle Moraine Community Church where she enjoyed serving as a leader for children’s church and AWANA.
She will be deeply missed by her children Colleen (Winferd) Walley, Guy (Lorie) Zaricor, Tad Zaricor, Baldy Perez, Amy (Rob) Hecimovich, Hollie Shockley; her grandchildren Michael (Leah) McKelvey, Jeanine (Joel) Pariseau, Zach (Kate) Zaricor, Jay (Bea) Zaricor, Amanda (Aaron) Brynman, Brian Shockley Jr., Travis Shockley, Kayla Stokes (Gabe), Isaac Hecimovich (Marian), Erika Hecimovich (Kyle); and 12 beloved great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy B. Zaricor; father Ervin George; mother and dad Alice and Kenneth Stetson; brother Douglas George; sister Belva Nelson; and son-in-law Brian A. Shockley.
Details about the celebration of life service will be sent out soon.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.