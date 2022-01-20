Jean Galley (nee Sciarra)
July 21, 1936 - Jan. 5, 2022
On January 5, 2022, Jean Galley (nee Sciarra), born July 21, 1936, passed away as per her wishes, at home and with family by her side.
Jean leaves behind a daughter, Barbara (Mills); a son, Anthony; five grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Jacob, Leyna and Danielle; as well as one great-grandchild, Mason.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and sons Jim (Jimmy) and A. Michael.
Jean had a way with people that just made you like her. She was warm, compassionate and sincere. She will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held with date to be determined.
A special thanks goes to Marquardt Hospice for the special care they gave.