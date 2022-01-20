Jean Galley (nee Sciarra)

July 21, 1936 - Jan. 5, 2022

Jean Galley (nee Sciarra)

On January 5, 2022, Jean Galley (nee Sciarra), born July 21, 1936, passed away as per her wishes, at home and with family by her side. 

Jean leaves behind a daughter, Barbara (Mills); a son, Anthony; five grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Jacob, Leyna and Danielle; as well as one great-grandchild, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and sons Jim (Jimmy) and A. Michael.

Jean had a way with people that just made you like her. She was warm, compassionate and sincere.  She will be truly missed.

A memorial service will be held with date to be determined. 

A special thanks goes to Marquardt Hospice for the special care they gave.