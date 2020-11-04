WAUKESHA
Jerome Scott Higbee
(aka Jerry, Jim, Jimmy, Dad, Pops)
Jerome Scott Higbee, 72, of Waukesha, passed on to other projects October 21, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Jerry was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Constellation November 14, 1971.
He was a 45-year employee of Artos Engineering Company, retiring in 2018.
Son of Glen and Vita Higbee; brother to Ruth, Glenn, Gary, Karen, Jeffrey, Thomas and Steven and countless others; father to his sons Scott and Brian; and Dogfather to our beloved “Gracie,” RIP w/Dad 2020.
A lifelong world traveler, an avid golfer, woodworker, mechanic, engineer and all around do-it-yourselfer. He loved history, trivia, story and joke telling, the company of good people, cars, reading and napping.
Thank you for everything, from everyone Dad.
A private service will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Eagles Aerie 453.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.