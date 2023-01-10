Johanna Magdalena Kathrina Zink (nee Schwenk)
Oct. 30, 1929 - Dec. 14, 2022
Johanna Magdalena Kathrina Zink (nee Schwenk), affectionately known as “Jo,” passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 93, with loving family by her side.
Jo was born to Gottlieb and Pauline (nee Baessler) Schwenk on October 30, 1929, in Richardton, North Dakota. She was raised on the family farm in Hebron, N.D., with her parents and nine siblings, Edna, Albert, Lore, Meta, Bernhard, Martin, Wilbert, Gerhard and Mildred. Beginning in 9th grade she went to Jamestown, N.D., to attend high school and lived with her aunt and uncle. Following high school graduation, she worked at City Laundry in Jamestown where she met Edgar Roy Zink, a dashing young man who stole her heart. They were married on March 30, 1948, in Fergus Falls, Minn.
They moved to, and continued to reside in, Waukesha. They had two children, Dena and Steven. Eddie died in July 1985, at the age of 59, from complications of diabetes. Steve died in November 2015, at the age of 62, of colorectal cancer.
Throughout her life, Jo was always very active in many things. In her first years in Waukesha, she worked at Wauke Mills when it was located in the downtown area. In the late 1950s to early 1960s she worked at Buehler’s Meats on Main Street. She was later employed for over 20 years at GTE Automatic Electric. In the early 1980s Jo became Office Manager at Ruby Isle in Brookfield, working first with Mr. Rolland Ruby and later with his son, Jake Ruby. She was “the office” and was a key partner in the operation of both Ruby Isle Shopping Center and Ruby Realty. She loved the interaction with customers and merchants and retired from that position in 2013 at the age of 83.
She and Eddie always loved a good rummage sale or auction, and for more than 20 years they “bought and sold” on the flea market circuit. She was an avid bowler and over the years bowled on lanes at Totem Bowl, Fracaro’s Lanes, Red Carpet Lanes, and Sunset Bowl. She truly enjoyed having a houseful of people, being surrounded by family and friends, celebrating birthdays and holidays. She had a definite sense of humor, was smart and witty, and played a very wicked game of cribbage. She loved to travel and took group and family trips to many places including: Vermont; Cape Cod; Virginia; Branson, Mo.; Washington, D.C.; Hawaii; Las Vegas; North Dakota; Montana; Wyoming; and France. She loved boarding the Amtrak Train and taking the two-day trip to visit her sisters and brothers in North Dakota and Montana, and continued to do this until her late 80s. In 1989 she traveled to Germany with three other members of her family to visit her mother’s hometown of Munchingen and meet family still residing there.
Following her retirement, she became very active with several groups at The Silvernail, where she resided until October 2020. She was involved in the quilting group, Mats for Humanity, card clubs, Bible study, and others. COVID, of course, brought all that to a halt. Having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019, the isolation of COVID was very difficult for Jo and many other seniors.
Beginning in 2020 she made her home with her daughter and son-in-law. It was a busy atmosphere, and she loved it. She found the greatest joy in spending time with her great-grandchildren. She loved attending their school activities, reading and playing games with them, cuddling with them on her lap, and sharing “farm stories.” They were her sunshine. As her Alzheimer’s progressed, they were always patient and loving with GG Jo.
She was a member of the Waukesha Bible Church and actively involved in church activities until COVID and her health began to decline. She was a woman of God, with a strong faith and trust in the Lord, and the desire to always do His will.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gottlieb and Pauline Schwenk; siblings Albert, Lore, Edna and Wilbert; by her brothers-in-law Paul Klein and Marvin Wolfgang; sisters-in-law Cathy (nee Bigg) Schwenk, Beverly Zink and Lorena (nee Zink) Wolfgang; her husband of 37 years Edgar Roy Zink; and her son Steven Edgar Zink.
She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Dena (Bob) LeMere; daughter-in-law Michele (nee Melotte) Zink; grandchildren Sara (Eric) Vanden Heuvel, Jonathon Holsclaw, Betsy (Rich) Cull, Michael Zink and Stephanie Zink; step-grandchildren Michael LeMere and Carrie LeMere of Parker, Colo.; and great-grandchildren Ethan, Maddie and Benjamin Vanden Heuvel, Natalie, Nora and Aiden Cull; and step-great-grandchildren Zackery LeMere of Grand Prairie, Texas, Andy (Kendal) Luft, Allie Luft and Nick Luft, of Parker, Colo. She is further survived and will be sadly missed by her remaining siblings, Meta (Jerome) Robidou of Kalispell, Mont., Bernie (Eleanor) Schwenk of Cheyenne, Wyo., Martz Schwenk of Hebron, N.D., Gary (Jan) Schwenk of Waukesha and Millie Klein of Dickinson, N.D., along with many other family members and wonderful friends. Missing her dearly is her beloved granddog and faithful companion, Molly, who loved snuggling with Grandma Jo.
Jo’s family wishes to thank ProHealth Care Home Hospice and AngelsGrace Hospice for their gentle hands, compassionate hearts and wonderful care during her last days. May God bless each of you for the love you share with your patients and their families.
A memorial service honoring Jo’s life will be held at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, on Friday, January 20, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, and the service at noon. A private interment at Prairie Home Cemetery will take place following the memorial service. A recording of the service will be available to view on Jo’s tribute page on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to either AngelsGrace Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.