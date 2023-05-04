John W. Bessent
April 7, 1937 - May 1, 2023
John W. Bessent, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023, at his home with family and friends by his side. He was born on April 7, 1937, to William and Mabel (Hewlett) Bessent in Bristol, England.
For 66 years he was the beloved husband of Bunny Bessent. He was the proud father of David, Deborah, Christine and Tracy (Kevin) Willoughby; and the loving grandfather of Sarah, Lauren (Colin) and Jenna. A special thank you to his beloved caregivers, Vlad Chubatko, Lois Kimball, Alex Svintsytskyi and Rosa Jadamba.
John became an entrepreneur at a very young age. John and Bunny’s first business venture was a small laundromat in Milwaukee. But John was educated in engineering and realized washing other people’s clothing was not for him. In 1978, he and a partner founded AdTech Industries; an industrial coatings company located in Watertown, Wisconsin, which he continued to own throughout his life. He took responsibility of the sales of the company and connected with his customers by assisting them with the engineering of their products. He then founded a second company, Eye Communication Systems, in which he designed and built microfiche readers for many years. John was a very successful businessman that was well-known, but in addition, John touched many people’s lives. He always encouraged young entrepreneurs either by investing in their ideas or buying their products whether he needed them or not. When he saw a person in need, he would help them in the most discreet way because recognition was never his intent. He was a generous and kind man. John always said 'the best thing you can give a person is an education' and that he did for so many people. He wanted to give people the tools to believe in themselves and contribute to the world.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.