MADISON
Joyce A. Austin
Feb. 19, 1937 — Oct. 28, 2020
Joyce A. Austin, 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Joyce was born on February 19, 1937, in Dousman, the daughter of Clarence and Delores (Schultz) Cramer. She married the love of her life, John Austin, on August 6, 1966, at her family’s homestead in Dousman, and the couple enjoyed 52 years of marriage before John’s passing in 2018. In her working years she was a special education teacher at Clarendon Avenue Elementary in Mukwonago. Joyce and John were active in the Waukesha County 4-H with their children and grandchildren. Above all, Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include four children, Joni Austin of Palmyra, Judi (Richard) Gilbert of Oconomowoc, Jeremy (Tracy) Austin-Bardo of New York and Jason (Cindy) Austin of Madison; nine grandchildren, Scott (Molly), Nick (Michelle), Benjamin, Kathy, Drew, Grey, Quin, Kitty and Lucy; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings Keith (Ann) Cramer and Diane (Jim) Behling. Joyce is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and infant son, Jeffrey John Austin, and will be placed with them at Arlington National Cemetery. She is also predeceased by siblings Eileen Peterson and Dale Cramer.
A celebration of life for Joyce will be held at that time.
Memorials in Joyce’s honor to Alzheimer’s Research would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes, 920-261-2113, is caring for the family. To place online condolences, please visit www.pn-fh.com.