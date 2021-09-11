Margaret A. ‘Peg’ Schimmelfpenig
Margaret A. “Peg” Schimmelfpenig was welcomed into the arms of the angels on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the age of 79.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Wendy (Mitch) Joas, Lisa Jandt, Randy (Helen) Jandt and Bonnie (Bob) Schimmelfpenig. Proud grandmother of Michelle Bralick, Nick Larsen, Tina Marks, Kyle Gorman and Vanessa Mareno. Dear sister of Kris Polega, Jim (Lynne) Plaster and Laurie (Oscar) Miranda. Also remembered by three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Peg was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia (the late Don) Branscombe.
A special thank you to Miss Willie for always being there for Peg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family.