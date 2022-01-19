Paula Clare Stark (nee Cooper)
Dec. 1, 1959 - Jan. 15, 2022
Paula Clare Stark (nee Cooper) was born on December 1, 1959, and passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022 with her family by her side.
Paula was the loving wife of Dan Stark and the caring, beautiful mother of Alex Volkmann and Emily Stark. She will forever be our shining light. Paula is further survived by her loving sisters Laurian (Gary) Lynch, Marietta, brother-in-law Mark Garlinski, as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Paula was preceded in death by her father, Henry Cooper; mother, Patricia Loose; stepfather, Gary Loose; sister Katie Gralinski; and her father- and mother-in-law, Lloyd and June Stark.
Paula started her career as an industrial seamstress in 1976 at Ortho Kinetics in Pewaukee where she met the love of her life and husband, Dan. In 2002, she continued her career at Goffs in Pewaukee. She was incredibly dedicated and an extremely hard worker. She loved to have fun and was always ready with a witty comeback.
Paula’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth in Pewaukee, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, for taking such incredible care of our dear sweet Paula.
A private service will be held for Paula’s family.
For those wishing to honor Paula, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ProHealth Care Foundation with a specific request that your donation go to ProHealth’s AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
We love you Paula. You are a true inspiration, the definition of courage and strength, and you will be missed.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.