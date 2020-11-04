Randy Haut
Randy Haut, 74, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the oldest of four boys and was raised on the Haut family farm in Muskego. He was an active member of the 4H club for many years showing his prized dairy cows. He was a wrestler and graduated from Muskego High School in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter and saw action in the Vietnam War. In his later years, he was proud to wear his U.S. Navy hat bearing the USS Hanson ship logo.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Julie (and Glenn), and his son, Ryan (and Kelly); the love of his life, Janet Whettam, whom he met in 2003 and shared many great times and travels together; the grandchildren he adored so much, Parker, Dylan, Mason, Jaxson, and Hailey; his first wife, JoAnn; his brothers, Jerald (Diane), James (Linda), Rodney (Monica) and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Dorothy (nee Lamp).
He was a past president of the Christmas Mountain Golf Club Estates in Wisconsin Dells, where he enjoyed his retirement years. Prior to his retirement, he was a longtime employee at Waukesha Memorial Hospital working in various positions. He spent many summers traveling to Canada for the annual fishing trip with his brother Jim in search of the “big one.” Randy enjoyed watching and attending Green Bay Packers games and UW Badgers games, visiting local wineries, traveling to Arizona to escape the winter months to see his grandchildren, the Milwaukee Brewers spring training, NASCAR races, professional golf, and the Barrett-Jackson auction. He also enjoyed his time working with Janet volunteering with Kettle Moraine Days and St. Theresa’s fish fries. He was a friend to anyone and everyone that crossed his path. His place, wherever he was, was always the center for conversation and a beer or two.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service and military honors starting at 6 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (1) UW Carbone Cancer Center (https://www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/ cancer/10252); (2) Badger Honor Flight (https://www.badgerhonorflight. org/); or (3) Agrace Hospice (www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/).
Our hearts are broken and the sadness rains. We miss him dearly but are comforted that he is now at peace. We cannot express how thankful we are for the time we had and the influences he had on us. He guided and protected us always putting family and friends first. The memories are strong and his legacy has been passed. He meant so much to all of us and we could always count on his smile or laugh.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.