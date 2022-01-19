Robert C. ‘Bob’ Ramsay
Robert C. “Bob” Ramsay passed away after a long illness on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the age of 70. He was a longtime resident of Waukesha and also resided in Oconomowoc.
Bob owned Ramsay’s Tavern on West Main Street in Waukesha. He was also a member of the Laborer’s Union. He is survived by his wife, Denise Ramsay; his sister Lilian Little; his brother-in-law Scott DeWitt; and his sister-in-law Debra McFarland. Further survived by several nieces and nephews from Wisconsin, North Carolina and Oregon.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Kensington Care and Rehab Center in Waukesha.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.