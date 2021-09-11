Robert J. Casanova
Robert J. Casanova was born into eternal life on August 31, 2021, at the age of 89 years.
He will always be remembered by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Ellen; daughter Ann (Bob) Truppe; sons Joe (Laura), Tom (Merrick) and John (Anna); his cherished grandchildren Christina, Bobby, Lyndsay, Rob, Joe and Jessica (Drew) Bishop; step-grandchildren Carter and Brady Pearson; brothers Bill (Susan) and Jim (Jean); sister-in-law Marilyn; and Ellen's sister, Betty Hajek. He will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Leanor; son Chris; twin sister Betty; brother John “Jack”; sister Claire (Brissette); and brother-in-law, Ray Hajek. Bob graduated from Watertown High School and Marquette University; served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, was employed by Milwaukee County for 32 years and the City of New Berlin for three years after his retirement from the county. He was a member of the Wauwatosa Civil Service Commission, the New Berlin Child Care Center - Board of Directors and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Human Resource Advisory Council. He was also a very proud member of the first Eagle Scout Troop 44 in Watertown. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Military honors to follow.
Private inurnment at St. Paul Parish Catholic Cemetery in Genesee on Saturday, September 18. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Froedtert Hospital, Kensington Care Center and Legacy Hospice for their kindness and compassion, and also Grace Brockel and Nance Anderson for their continued support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name to St. Ben's Community Meal Program appreciated, 930 W. State St., Milwaukee WI 53233. Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.